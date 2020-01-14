Menu
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
News

Taking burgers after shift at BP lands worker in court

Deborah Friend
14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
TAKING burgers home to eat after her shift has landed a Proserpine BP Service Station worker in court.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday how Joanne Lesley James, 63, worked part-time at the service station as a cook and console operator.

The complainant, who was the manager, provided a statement to the police station on November 27, 2019, saying the items had been stolen between October 30 and November 10, 2019, according to CCTV footage.

Prosecutor Emma Myors said the manager reported the workplace incident and saw the defendant entering the storage fridge and leaving with the food items.

"In all, there were 15 discrepancies totaling $93.20," she said.

Duty lawyer Peta Vernon said James, who has two adult children, did not make any excuses.

"She never read her employment contract but she understood she could make herself a meal during the eight-hour shift, so she would cook a burger at the end of her shift and take it home with a can of Coke.

"She has no criminal history and it is her first offence of this nature."

Magistrate James Morton said he was not going to fine James, who pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing by clerks and servants.

"But I'm not going to give her a pat on the back either," he said.

"Obviously, you're of good standing and you tickled the till and took a burger when you were not allowed to and, obviously, somebody at BP has a dim view of this."

He ordered James to pay $93.20 restitution for the burgers and Cokes and put her on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $500.

Whitsunday Times

