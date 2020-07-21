Menu
On Tuesday Virgin Australia announced dozens of discounted flights as part of its Unearth Australia Sale. Picture: Evan Morgan
Travel

TAKING OFF: Airline drops discounted domestic flights

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
21st Jul 2020 1:26 PM
JETSETTING residents have just three days to take advantage of cheap flights in Mackay and the Whitsundays.

Today, Virgin Australia announced dozens of discounted flights as part of its Unearth Australia Sale.

A one-way ticket between Mackay and Brisbane will cost $115.

Flying between Mackay and Sydney, via Brisbane, will set you back $199.

Flights from Proserpine to Brisbane will cost $99, while a trip to Sydney will cost $169.

The Unearth Australia sale is for travel from September to December.

The sale ends at midnight on July 23.

For more details visit the Virgin Australia website.

