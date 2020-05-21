TAKING OFF: Airline increases Mackay flights

Virgin announced this afternoon it would add an additional flight from Brisbane to Mackay, increasing its schedule to six flights per week.

FLIGHTS are taking off again as Virgin increases its weekly flights to Mackay.

The airline announced this afternoon it would add an extra flight from Brisbane to Mackay, increasing its schedule to six flights per week.

The move is one of 12 additional flights across the country as the airline forms a revised agreement with the Federal Government.

The changes have increased the airline's underwritten schedule from 64 to 76 return services per week nationally.

Group chief commercial officer John MacLeod said the changes would provide more options and flexibility for travellers and cargo customers alike.

"Despite several travel restrictions still being in place, the services will be a welcomed boost to local and state economies," Mr MacLeod said.

"Guests should feel assured that Virgin Australia will continue to support connectivity across Australia and looks forward to further easing of state restrictions to enable more Australians to fly."

The revised schedule will commence on Friday and will remain in place until June 11.

The decision comes two months after flights to and from Mackay were slashed by Virgin, Qantas and Jetstar.

Jetstar cut all flights to Hamilton Island and Mackay and Qantas reduced the number of services it would run.

Virgin said it expected to halve the company's domestic capacity.

Key changes include:

Adding three return services per week between Adelaide and Perth starting May 22

Increased services between Brisbane and Melbourne from once to twice daily

Increased services between Brisbane and Mackay from five times to six times per week

Increased services between Brisbane and Cairns from three times to four times per week

Increasing capacity between Perth-Newman, Perth-Karratha and Perth-Port Hedland by upgrading the aircraft from a Fokker 100 to Boeing 737