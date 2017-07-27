23°
News

Taking on a clipper

Louise Shannon | 27th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
Nigel 'Jack' Pemberton.
Nigel 'Jack' Pemberton. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AIRLIE Beach local Nigel Pemberton is preparing - as much as possible - for a "bucket list" kind of feat in one of the world's most epic ocean adventures.

Mr Pemberton, who now also answers to his sailing name 'Jack', has been in Gosport, UK, getting ready to spend six weeks on a 70-ft ocean racing yacht as part of the biennial 40,000 nautical mile Clipper Round the World Yacht Race later this year.

IN TRAINING: Nigel Pemberton (pictured below) training for the 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Race off the Solent near Portsmouth in the UK.
IN TRAINING: Nigel Pemberton (pictured below) training for the 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Race off the Solent near Portsmouth in the UK. Contributed

He said the Level 4 training which took him for the first time to southern England had focussed on safety and was completed with his skipper and about 20 other members of the team who would be on board Sanya Serenity Coast for the fourth leg of the eight-leg race.

It is planned that the 68-year-old manager of the Shingley Beach Resort will leave Fremantle in early December, sail to Sydney, Tasmania, and then from Hobart to Airlie Beach, arriving in the Whitsundays around January 12 next year. His boat, which has been sponsored by southern China and named after the township of Sanya, would also have two Chinese ambassadors on board.

"All my sailing so far has been inshore sailing. Being in the Whitsundays, I've done quite a few Airlie Race Weeks, but nothing like this. I wanted to be able to experience offshore sailing," Mr Pemberton said.

"And this leg incorporates the Sydney to Hobart part of the race which is the icing on the cake for me."

Mr Pemberton, who has been at the resort for nearly 10 years and lived in Airlie Beach "on and off" for 30 years, said more than 50% of race participants had never sailed before and came from diverse parts of the world, with diverse backgrounds and lifestyles.

It was, he said, one of his favourite parts of the journey-of-a-lifetime so far.

"The race attracts a unique group of people, and it's also a bonding thing. You've got to look after each other," he said.

"I think sailing is unique because you're out there competing with the elements. There's no power involved ... it's purely nature and, I suppose, sailing across an ocean will be completely different.

"I think it's going to be very rough! These boats sail at a 30-degree angle so they're always on a tilt in any reasonable wind.

"Obviously things can go wrong, but I like to think to myself, 'Just do it. I've come this far'."

Mr Pemberton said there were about eight people on board his ship who would be sailing the full eight legs of the trip, which is expected to be an 11-month round-the-world voyage.

His boat will be skippered by Wendy Tuck, the first Australian and the first women to undertake two circumnavigations with the Clipper Race, after skippering Da Nang Vietnam in the 2015-16 excursion.

Mr Pemberton said he had race officials staying at his resort when they stopped by Airlie Beach for the first time in 2016, and that was how he had met Ms Tuck.

The Sanya team will incorporate people from 15 different nationalities, and there will be a total of 42 nationalities represented in the race crew. Overall, there's 712 crew racing on 12 identical ocean racing yachts and each team is led by a professional skipper, with the crew made up of non-professional sailors.

The excitement throughout the Whitsunday community is gaining momentum for the arrival of the fleet next year, with plans for a fireworks gala, regional rodeo, and two weeks of festivities well under way.

Abell Point Mariner general manager Luke McCaul said organisers - spearheaded by the marina - had secured sponsorship for the event which meant boats would stay in the area for two weeks before leaving on the next leg of their journey to China.

Mr McCaul said having a local sailor and ambassador for Airlie Beach participating in the Clipper extravaganza added another element of exposure for the Whitsundays.

"Having someone from Airlie Beach doing the Australian leg of the race is all relevant in promoting the host port and the Whitsundays region," he said.

"Nigel got a taste for it last time, and I think like others, he was inspired by these ordinary people from all around the world who make a life change and get out on the high seas."

Mr McCaul said Airlie Beach was "the ultimate place to sail" and this was a great opportunity to promote the region to the rest of the world.

"We wish Nigel all the best and hope he has a great journey and arrives back safely."

He said the major event was expected to attract more than 4000 tourists to the area and give the economy a major boost. The economic boon in 2016 was $770,000, and the hope is that next year the contribution will be double this.

Legendary yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world in 1968-69, founded the Clipper Race in 1995 as a way to allow anyone, regardless of their sailing experience, the chance to become an ocean racer. More than 5000 non-professional sailors so far have taken part in the Clipper Race.

Starting in Liverpool on Sunday, 20 August, 2017, the Clipper 2017-18 Race will first race to Punta del Este, Uruguay, before visiting Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama, New York and Derry-Londonderry. The race will end in Liverpool on July 28, 2018.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  clipper whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Apprentice through the looking glass to awards

Apprentice through the looking glass to awards

AIRLIE Beach glazier Thomas McGrath-Ashton has beaten more than 83 apprentices in the state to the title of Apprentice of the Year.

Festival of sailing to embrace community

RETURN: Event founder Don Algie's original Storm at the 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week.

This year's Airlie Beach Race Week Festival is being saluted.

Divas do Daydream

RATINGS: A shot from filming in the Whitsundays.

MORE than 300 million television viewers in China have been reached.

Heavy workouts for Airlie Fitness

FIGHTING FIT: The Airlie Fitness team at the Jubilee Pocket reopening of the new gym are Christy Jackson and Chris Elms with Corey and Wendy Whibley.

THE Airlie Fitness centre at Jubilee Pocket has received a workout.

Local Partners

Bruce Hwy info centre closure sends shockwaves through Prossie community

Mr Turner said the operation of the centre had cost Tourism Whitsundays $200,000 during the last two years.

Political bickering continues

LOOKOUT: A costing dispute has emerged between state and federal governments over the South Whitehaven lookout.

Political point-scoring is the last thing the Whitsundays needs.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

Under Contract - Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 Under Contract

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

4.4 HECTARES CLOSE TO AIRLIE BEACH AND FUNNEL BAY

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive ... $469,000

This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive from Airlie Beach and is very close to exclusive Funnel Bay with its Million Dollar price tags. ...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 $750,000

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!