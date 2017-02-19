31°
Taking on a personal touch

Jacob Wilson | 19th Feb 2017 5:00 PM
PERSONAL: Emily Krause is taking her tour to Magnums Airlie Beach in March.
PERSONAL: Emily Krause is taking her tour to Magnums Airlie Beach in March. Contributed

FORGING an intimate relationship with local people is what live music tours are all about.

This is the philosophy of Sunshine Coast performer and songwriter Emily Krause, who is journeying to Airlie Beach for two big nights at Magnums as part of her Emily Dawn tour, with special guests Wolf and Willow.

Specialising in combining alternative pop with subtle electronic soundscapes, Krause effortlessly creates an emotionally provocative sound.

She said fans coming to see her performance could expect to witness something special.

"My performance in Airlie will be with a small dynamic and energetic band,” she said.

"It's more intimate and personal listening live, I'm very attracted to those people that support local music and chatting with those people and meeting them and seeing how they support creative industries inspires me.”

The Coastal tour features Krause's latest EP album Revive, which is sure to turn heads.

The story behind this album is personal.

"When I was writing Revive there was lots going on in the background,” Krause said.

"It's about being burnt out and overwhelmed and drowning in workload and also coming out the other side.”

Krause writes and performs music to reflect her personal journey and faith in an honest way.

Her music covers themessuch as relationships with her husband, God andclose friends, in addition to telling the stories of others.

Hearing stories of what the Whitsunday region had to offer was enough to inspire Krause to come and immerse herself here.

"I want to do some travelling while I'm there and visit Whitehaven Beach and explore around because I have heard it's such a beautiful landscape,” shesaid.

The Emily Dawn tour hits Magnums from March 3-4.

COASTAL TOUR

Where: Airlie Beach, Magnums

When: March 3-4, 7pm

What: Emily Dawn tour, with special guests Wolf and Willow

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach emily dawn magnums whitsundays

