Taking on the cross-country road

GO TEAM: Bree Giller, Tane Dennison, Flynn Armitage and Nate Harrison are set to represent North Queensland at the state championships in Maroochydore. Sera Armitage

FLYNN Armitage and Nate Harrison will represent North Queensland at the Queensland School Sport Cross-Country State Championships in Maroochydore next week.

Flynn, from Proserpine State School and Nate, from St Catherine's Catholic College, were selected on the results of several district competitions including the decider in Townsville last week.

Flynn's mother Sera Armitage said Flynn would be competing in the 3km Under-11 boys division during the individual event on July 22 and was aiming to beat his personal best of 10 minutes 59 seconds.

"This is the first year he's actually got through to consecutive rounds, which is pretty exciting for him,” Ms Armitage said.

"He loves running, in particular long distance.

"So it's probably been a couple of years that he's enjoyed it and participated in it.”

Flynn has been training by participating in the five-kilometre Airlie Beach parkrun as well as playing for the Brahmans, and swimming with the Proserpine Swimming Club in the off-season.

It's a similar story for 11-year-old Nate, who made it to the Townsville qualifier for the past three years but has made North Queensland selection for the first time this year.

Nate, a primary school sport captain at St Cath's, will be competing in the 3km Under-12 boys' division attempting to beat his personal best of 11 minutes 50 seconds.

Nate's mother Bonnie Harrison said Nate has been working overtime to make the North Queensland team, including achieving a personal best at parkrun in Townsville last Saturday.

"He's come seventeenth the last two years and this year he came sixth and he had over 100 kids in his race,” Ms Harrison said.

"He's been doing parkrun every Saturday, he does hill sprints, and he's been getting some one-on-one running coaching.

"He wanted it so badly. I'm really excited for him.”

Running coach Mark McConkey said the cross-country team has done really well to get to where they are.

"They've worked hard to make it through at the school level, the district level and now they've made it to the state level,” Mr McConkey said.

"They're going to jump into a bigger fish pond in the Sunshine Coast, but I think they're going to do really well with whatever they want to achieve.”