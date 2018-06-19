Taking on the Great Whitehaven Beach Run

REINING NutriGrain Ironman and Ironwoman champions Matt Bevilacqua and Brielle Cooper will take on a beach challenge of a different kind at the next leg of the 2018 Hamilton Island Endurance Series this weekend.

Primarily here in ambassador roles, they will compete in the Great Whitehaven Beach Run 10km event as part of their endurance training as they prepare to defend their titles this summer.

This will be the first visit for the first couple of surf lifesaving.

Bevilacqua is from Tasmania but moved to Kurrawa on the Gold Coast to continue his rise to the pinnacle of surf lifesaving.

He is looking forward to the event.

"I am actually back in Tasmania the week before so I'm looking forward to coming to the Whitsundays to defrost,” he said.

"Running is such a small but crucial part of our races so we don't expect to be at the pointy end of the field but the opportunity to run on such a stunning beach and escape to warmer climes was one both Brielle and I jumped at.”

After claiming their respective titles earlier this year, Bevilacqua and Cooper are preparing for the famed Molokai paddling event in late July before returning to Kurrawa to fine-tune their training for the next NutriGrain season.

Bevilacqua has won the last three crowns at Molokai and is attempting a historic four-peat so there's no doubting that he will be in good shape physically and will make a good account of himself.

During their visit Bevilacqua and Cooper will conduct a free Nippers clinic on Saturday afternoon.

While it is off-season for the local junior lifesavers, this is an opportunity too good to miss.

The clinic will be held from 3-4pm on Saturday afternoon and will be open to all children, even those not currently involved in lifesaving.

The event will be timed to coincide with low tide so that competitors don't need to trudge through the fine silica white sand, but can instead fly along the hard packed sand left exposed by the tide.

With event distances as short as a junior 500m event all the way up to a half marathon as well as five and 10km distances, the event has something for everyone.

Online entries close on Friday.

Visit the Hamilton Island website to register.