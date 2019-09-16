This local business has won a national award

Proserpine Electrical Services have taken out the NECA Excellence Awards 2019, Queensland winner for commercial small project.

THEY started with a plan to succeed and the determination to do so, but what the future held for them, this couple could hardly believe.

Proserpine Electrical Services owners Scott and Angela Patroni started their small business in 2004 and have now been recognised on a national level at the National Electrical and Communications Association Excellence Awards 2019 as the Queensland winner for commercial small project.

Up against all electrical contractors in Queensland, Mrs Patroni said she and the team were stunned and elated when they won the prestigious award.

First time recipients of the award, their winning project was their electrical work on the St Catherine's Senior College library and learning space; a project that will contribute to the development of the Whitsundays future generations.

Mrs Patroni said their recent success was a result of years of hard work, a supportive team and a community that has backed them.

"This award is for our team and it is well deserved by all our staff for their work ethic, skills, innovation and efficient project management," she said.

"We have a close-knit team who consistently provide high quality installations and service."

Working for Ergon Energy at the time, Mr Patroni and his wife decided to step out on their own, and with the future of their three young boys in mind, Proserpine Electrical Services was ignited.

Still a family owned and operated business, their now team of 13, includes sons Christian who was team leader on the St Catherine's project, and Riley and Kayden, who are apprentice electricians.

Spearheaded by Hutchinson Builders, the project was also a testament to local businesses with products supplied by wholesaler Haymans Airlie Beach, communications and security works undertaken by Whitsunday Business Systems and excavation works by Berry Excavations.

Proud of recent achievements, the Patronis know what it takes to build a dream into a successful reality, and they've done it all from their home town of Proserpine.

"It takes a lot of good planning, commitment and good people to make a project successful," Mrs Patroni said.

"Expect to work really hard, long hours and choose the right business for your skill set and make sure you have a plan to succeed."