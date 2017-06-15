Taking on the world of boating

LUXURY: The 57 foot Princess Boat sold by Ray White Marine is considered one of Ray White Whitsunday's most luxurious.

THEY'RE a force to be reckoned with when it comes to properties on land, but now Ray White Whitsunday is taking on the marine industry too.

The real estate giant kicked off Ray White Marine a number of years ago, combining their extensive resources, database, media-buying power and professionalism with an experienced team of long established marine industry specialists.

Owner of Ray White Whitsunday, Mark Beale, said it was a match made in heaven.

"We're in one of the greatest marine playgrounds in the world,” he said. "And we love selling property so a combination of the two makes sense.”

Mr Beale said there were plenty of impressive boats in the Whitsundays being sold under Ray White, with owners living down south.

"They're usually upgrading or downgrading so we can help them with a property and the boat or a marina berth,” he said. "We can even do a lifestyle package.”

Since its inception, Ray White Marine has sold boats upwards of $100,000 with some of the newer models selling for $12 million and some even for sale in Europe.

"By being in the Ray White Marine industry, we have access to sell boats around the world and not just the Whitsundays,” Mr Beale said.

"It's a global list of stock that we've got to sell. So it's easy for a sales person if there's a buyer who has a million to spare. For example, we've got plenty of boats to choose from.”

One of the more impressive boats Ray White has sold since kick-starting the marine business, was the 57 foot Princess yacht.

"The buyer flew in from overseas and ended up buying it and has since taken it to Thailand so it's over there now,” Mr Beale said.

There are also marine offices in the Gold Coast and on Sydney Harbour.

Having managed Ray White Marine in the Whitsundays predominately on his own, Mr Beale said he was looking for an enthusiastic individual to join the team. To apply contact Mark Beale on 0404498790 or mark.beale @raywhite.com. For more visit raywhitemarine.com.