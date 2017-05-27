24°
Talent galore at Whitsunday SESsions

Jacob Wilson | 27th May 2017 7:26 PM
Graeme Connors and the band performed at Whitsunday SESsions tonight.
Graeme Connors and the band performed at Whitsunday SESsions tonight.

WHETHER it was Paul Fenech 'thonging' bogans, James Blundell smashing out some tunes or Steady Eddie cracking up the crowd - there was plenty of entertainment for everyone at Whitsunday SESsions today.

The event held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club has been broadcast around the world via the Festival TV crew, including top live performances from some of the best comedians and artists in the world.

There were a range of kid friendly activities available including a jumping castle, face painting to enjoy.

Gold Coast band Mistram kicked off the performances for the day at 10.10am and was followed by an array of talent including Andrew Cousins, Kieran McCarthy, Steady Eddy and others.

Self-described semi-Whitsunday local Steady Eddy received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community for his sharp and honest wit.

"It's no frills and no bulls*** humour that's all it is, there is no great mystical thing that inspired me,” he said.

"People of Airlie Beach always bounce back and unfortunately its a part of living here. If you want to live in paradise then every now and then you will have a cyclone.”

Festival of Music legend and Airlie Beach icon Kieran McCarthy said it was a privilege for him to be part of a legendary line-up.

"I think the whole community went through post traumatic stress syndrome for a number of weeks once the adrenalin finished and this is one of those afternoons that can be completely uplifting,” he said.

"Its always an experience for me, I feel very much a part of Airlie Beach and I'm happy to be a part of it.”

Fresh off the stage and dripping with sweat Legendary artist James Blundell said he felt right at home performing at Airlie Beach.

"This is one of my favourite venues in Australia, it's nice to see it in day time mode and I always prefer to be hot rather than cold on stage,” he said.

"It can often take a natural disaster for us to remember we are a tight knit-community.”

Gavin 'Butto” Butlin estimated that around 1500-2000 people had come through the gates by 4.30pm and said the event had run very smoothly.

"People are taking pictures with stars and artists which is great because people remember things,” he said.

"In 10 years time people will be thinking 'I took a photo with Steady Eddy at the Sailing Club and it is etched in people's memories.”

Funds raised from the event will be determined in a number of days with all proceeds to be donated to the Whitsunday SES.

Whitsunday SESsions continues tonight until 10pm.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  whitsunday sailing club whitsunday sessions

WHETHER it was Paul Fenech 'thonging' bogans, or Steady Eddie cracking up the crowd - there was plenty of entertainment for everyone at Whitsunday SESsions.

WHETHER it was Paul Fenech 'thonging' bogans, or Steady Eddie cracking up the crowd - there was plenty of entertainment for everyone at Whitsunday SESsions.

