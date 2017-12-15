Talented Tayor cleans up again

A trip to Melbourne and a collection of awards later former Proserpine State High School student Taylor Trewartha is creating her future.

This year Miss Trewartha took out the top honour in receiving the Lady Potter Young Australian Artist of the Year award, beating over one thousand other talented young Australian artists at only age seventeen.

The competition has many categories Miss Trewartha wowed the judges with her entries in the drawing and digital sections.

Success in the arts is nothing new to Taylor; with her work previously earning a collection of art awards in the same competition.

Each piece of art takes Miss Trewartha around ten hours to complete and is a way for her to convey emotions in a beautiful way.

"Ever since I was young I've been passionate about art and I love the satisfaction that comes with finishing a piece of art, she said.

"I was very anxious to accept my award as there were a lot of people, but once the adrenaline kicked in I was fine.

Prints of her winning sketch were sold at the awards ceremony; held in Melbourne last month.

Taylor will take her talent and study the Arts at CQ University in Mackay next year, with a portfolio as amazing as hers Miss Trewartha is one to watch.