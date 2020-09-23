Talented teen scores place on QLD side with AIS in sights

Volleyballer Kasey Hogan has been selected for the Queensland schoolgirls’ under-19 merit side for volleyball. Photo: Contributed

Volleyballer Kasey Hogan has been selected for the Queensland schoolgirls’ under-19 merit side for volleyball. Photo: Contributed

DESPITE being on school holidays, a talented Whitsunday teenager isn’t slowing down her volleyball training regime as she just scored recognition as one of the top players in the state.

Kasey Hogan has been named in the Queensland under-19 volleyball schoolgirls’ merit side for this year.

The 17-year-old Cannonvale teen was spotted by scouts during the Northern Region School Sport state championships earlier this month.

While she won’t be able to play in the Queensland side as the national competition that’s usually held was cancelled because of coronavirus, Kasey was still pleased to be recognised.

“I found out three days after the competition,” she said.

“I was pretty excited but a bit underwhelmed … it felt good to be selected anyway.”

More stories:

All on the table: Mayor speaks out about Costo’s bold claims

Extension over Airlie Creek given green light

Man pays price for flipping the bird at police

Kasey has been playing volleyball for a few years after switching to the sport from triathlons.

“The last couple of years I’ve started to play a bit more professionally than I used to,” she said.

“We started playing at school and I really enjoyed it.

“I like the team aspect and the challenges that you have on the court at any given time.”

It’s not the first time coronavirus has interfered with Kasey’s plans, as late last year she was offered a chance to train with the Australian Volleyball Academy at the Australian Institute of Sport.

As the pandemic brought that opportunity to a halt, the Proserpine State High School Year 12 student is thankful to have been given the chance to go next year instead.

She will be studying a Bachelor of Science at the Australian National University in Canberra and training with the Australian Volleyball Academy at the AIS.

“I’m a bit nervous but mostly excited,” she said.

“It’s more challenging because there’s more people there so I can learn and get better.”

Cannonvale teen Kasey Hogan playing with the Northern Region School Sport volleyball team at the state championships.

In the meantime, there are no more competitions for Kasey to compete at this year but she is still keeping up her training regime, which includes training at school every day, going to the gym three times a week and running.

She is keen to keep her fitness up and insists she never gets tired of the sport.

Kasey credits teacher Ben Smith, from Proserpine State High School, for introducing her to the sport she loves.

“I’d like to thank Mr Smith for training our team,” she said.

“He’s the main volleyball coach and if it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t have played because he started the volleyball program.”

Looking towards the future, Kasey said she would love to play at the Olympics one day, but possibly for America rather than Australia as it was a stronger women’s side.