Talented teen thanks teachers for high OP score

Monique Murphy, from Shute Harbour, with her Dux award and Dawson Medal award, which recognises leadership and excellence in attitude and achievement, following the Whitsunday Anglican School award ceremony, on November 8. Monique also attained an OP 1.

Monique Murphy, from Shute Harbour, with her Dux award and Dawson Medal award, which recognises leadership and excellence in attitude and achievement, following the Whitsunday Anglican School award ceremony, on November 8. Monique also attained an OP 1.

MONIQUE Murphy is one happy 18-year-old, after attaining an OP 1 in her Year 12 results and also being named dux of her school.

But the talented Whitsundays teen, who grew up living in Shute Harbour, is extremely humble, thanking her teachers and friends for their help.

“It was all my effort but also the effort of my teachers and friends, we all helped each other,” Miss Murphy, whose parents own Coral Point Lodge, said.

“The teachers put in so much extra time before, during and after school, it’s ridiculous. They give up their lunch breaks and answer your emails on weekends if you’re stuck.

“I wasn’t necessarily surprised when I got the results because the school had been giving us OP predictions – it was more of a relief than anything – I was mute, thinking, OK did that happen?”

Miss Murphy attended the Whitsunday Anglican School, in Mackay, in Years 11 and 12, and said she was surprised by being named dux of the school.

“Actually yes, I was surprised – there were quite a few of us who had really good grades,” Miss Murphy, who celebrated her results with a “massive” tub of peppermint and choc brownie ice cream, said.

“It was really, really close with our grades and a lot of us took the same subjects, so I wasn’t sure how they’d work it out – it was hard to distinguish who would get it.”

After starting her schooling at Whitsunday Christian College (Prep to Grade 4), Monique then attended St Catherine’s Catholic College, from Year 5 to Year 8.

The talented musician – she plays classical guitar and piano and attended the Sydney Conservatorium of Music High School in Years 9 and 10 – attained an A+ in music, German and maths (B and C), an A in physics and economics, and a B+ in English.

Miss Murphy hopes to study a Bachelor Degree in Advanced Finance and Economics, at the University of Queensland, in Brisbane, but will be taking a holiday in Germany, to visit her grandparents, in the meantime.

“Otherwise, I’ll just be relaxing after such a big year,” she said.