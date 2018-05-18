Tamera sets sail to the big smoke and colder climates

After a six month stint Tamera Francis is set to leave the Whitsunday Times team.

SIX months ago fresh meat hit Airlie Beach as young journalist from Western Australia, Tamera Francis, forged her way to a career in the Whitsundays.

At first I'll admit it was a big culture shock - North Queensland is like a whole other country.

Thankfully I had a friend, mentor and Whitsunday tour guide in fellow journalist Jessica Lamb.

An involuntary photo on the first day on the job at the Whitsunday Times office. Jessica Lamb

I soon found my feet and networked my way to more solid friendships than I've ever had and started to embrace my new backyard.

Wednesday morning Yin yoga practice at my second home Fitness Venue, kept me zen on publication days though my colleagues may argue sometimes too much.

You might know me as the girl that walks a lot with a bottle of Mr Bean Cold Brew in hand as I'm usually on my way to Cafe One3.

In Proserpine I'm the leggy chick that was lost at the Brahman's season opener, due to having no idea about rugby league let alone reporting on it.

At first it was pretty hard to gain your trust Proserpine, but I guess I do own more than one 'I quit Sugar' book and for a sugar milling town you probably saw this health enthusiast coming.

My job allowed me to gain an insight into the community and unearth some local gems as I became the unofficial business and fluff writer.

Tamera was a kid in a candy store chatting with Sunrise presenter James Tobin as she eyed off his job alongside Cora Zillich from Tour de Cure.

In all honesty, I never saw myself as being a newspaper journalist. I once said "who would ever want to write for a newspaper. How boring”?

If anything, working at the Times has totally changed my attitude and provided me with opportunities to tell people's stories.

North Queensland your charm rubbed off on me, thank you for trusting me with your stories and letting me annoy you for social photos and vox pops each week.

It wasn't work and all play for Tamera as she chilled on the white sands of White Haven Beach thanks to Whitsunday Bullet. Tamera Francis

I'll miss my sunset strolls along the board walk and karaoke with Yolanda the Yaris on the way to Proserpine.

This isn't goodbye Whitsundays, but simply see you later.

Don't be a stranger like my Facebook page, follow me on Instagram or Twitter to find out what I'm up to.