Cyclist daughter killed by drunk driver lives on in campaign

CYCLIST Tanya Roneberg was head strong, confident and said mum Sharon, "a bit bossy."

`The longstanding baseball family have let Tanya's memory speak for itself on road safety banners erected at the Cairns Baseball Fields at Trinity Beach.

"Tanya says don't drink and drive, so don't," Ms Roneberg said at the unveiling during yesterday's Cairns Baseball League A Grade grand final.

Ironman competitor Tanya Roneberg was killed on the Captain Cook Highway by a drink driver in 2013.

The P Plater hit Ms Roneberg, 37, as she rode her bicycle on May 11.

The driver, 19, of Mt Isa, had drunk 15 rum and cokes the previous night and registered a road side blood alcohol reading of .091 per cent.

Sharon Roneberg said the pain and loss of that day would never leave her family.

"Every time you see an accident your heart sinks and you think 'oh no, not again.'"

The Ronebergs sponsored the signs around the home run fence but chose a public safety message instead of a business advertisement.

"You don't want to be like our family," Ms Roneberg said.

"You don't want to lose your daughter or mum, father, son or friend; you don't want to be the cause of a tragedy."

Sharon Roneberg and Queensland Police Inspector Rhys Newton with a new sign on the fence of the Cairns Baseball field at Trinity Beach telling people that Tanya says "Don't drink and drive." Sharon's daughter Tanya was killed by a drink driver while riding her bike on the Captain Cook Highway. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

The signs were produced in conjunction with the Cairns Baseball League and the Queensland Police Service.

"It has been a privilege to be associated with the banners," Inspector Rhys Newton said.

"The amount of people who still drink and drive is staggering; this message is one of poignancy and has significance for us."

He said driving without drinking was a matter of "Planning and forethought."

"It is easy to manage - it affects everyday people everyday."