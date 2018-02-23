Tap a Pirate Life keg at Denman Cellars

A CEROMIONAL tapping of a Pirate Life double Indian pale ale steeped for 12 months in 500kgs of strawberries has inspired a huge pirate party set for this Saturday at Denman Cellars.

Everyone dressed as a pirate gets a prize and the Saturday sounds supplied by Mango will set the perfect mood by the Port of Airlie Marina this weekend.

The Pirate Life keg is one of only three that has found its way into Queensland and venue manager Brad Henstock said - though the brew at nine per cent alcohol content was not for the faint hearted - the tapping was a big deal for craft beer buffs.

"We re pretty good with the Pirate Life crew and it came up in conversation when they came up the to the Whitsundays the other week and they gave it us over 10,000 other bars across the country,” he said.

"They are big player in the craft beer market.”

The ceremonial tapping of the keg will be simulcast across the country at 3.30pm this Saturday.

"We are stoked to be given the opportunity and its a pretty special beer to know what has gone into the brewing process.”

Mr Henstock the keg tapping event would be the perfect lead-in to the re-branding of Denman Cellars as the Whitsunday Island Brewing Company.

In April ,the company will open and take over a second retail space at the Port of Airlie Marina to offer an on-site brewery which will deliver everything from clean crisp lager to any kind of speciality one-off batches.

KEG TAPPING