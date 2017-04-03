Tap water safe to drink in Whitsundays

Tap water is now safe to drink in the Whitsunday region.

TAP water is now safe to drink in the Whitsundays so it's time to pour yourself a glass to celebrate.

The previous Boiled Water Alert in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Bowen surrounds has now been lifted.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said there was no longer a public health concern over the quality of drinking water.

"The water for the whole Whitsunday region is now considered safe for all typical uses including drinking, use in food or beverages, person washing, dish washing, laundry purposes and flushing toilets," he said.

"Council has worked closely with Queensland Health over the last few days to resolve the situation as quickly as possible (and) will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Houses that suffered flooding are urged to disinfect their taps before use and to rub or spray disinfectant up the spout and around the outside of the tap then allow to flush.

For more information contact Whitsunday Regional Council on 4945 0200.