Target recalls baby clothes due to safety fears

DISCOUNT department store Target has been forced to recall an entire range of baby clothes over fears small children could choke due to a broken zipper.

On Tuesday, Target, which is part of the Wesfarmers conglomerate that also owns Kmart, Coles and Bunnings, said customer should return a $10 baby onesie sold at stores and online between February and June this year.

The coverall comes in 15 prints and a range of sizes from newborn to 12-18 months old. All products are affected by the recall.

In a statement, Target said the defect was a zip puller that could break and detach. This could "pose a choking/ingestion risk to infants".

The company advised parents to, "stop using the product and return the product to a Target or Target Country store as soon as possible".

Customers will be given a full refund on any coveralls they return.

Further information can be found from the Target Customer Support Centre on 1300 753 567.

It's a bad week from recalls on baby products.

On Monday, breast pump manufacturer Medela said detachable wall plugs, which connect to five breast pumps, were being recalled as matter of urgency.

The detachable wall plug connects to an AC power adaptor to charge the pump. The firm has said the bracket could expose live parts.

"Medela has received isolated reports of the detachable wall plug breaking into two parts, thereby potentially exposing two metal terminals and creating a risk of electric shock," the company said in a statement.