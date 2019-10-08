Taser, drugs found during police search

A man who had a taser in his home has fronted Bowen Magistrates Court.

A TASER was among the prohibited items found in a Bowen man's home during a police search.

William Dean Fox, 18, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 1 to unlawful possession of a category H weapon, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court officers found a taser as well as 2.41 grams of marijuana seeds in a pouch, pipes and a grinder when they searched his home on August 21.

Fox's solicitor Cleo Rewald asked for drug diversion for her client and also said Fox's parents would have to foot the bill for any fines as he was not earning any money.

Magistrate Peter Smid, however, referred his $300 fine for possessing the taser to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry, saying Fox would have time to pay off the fine and that he should do so, rather than relying on his parents to do it for him.

He also sentenced Fox to drug diversion on the drugs charges, with a $500 bond to hang over his head for six months to ensure he complied.

No convictions were recorded by the court on any of the charges.