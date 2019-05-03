Taser takes man to court

IN COURT: A Collinsville man who was found with a taser said it was for self defence.

A COLLINSVILLE man who bought a taser as a "cool gadget” online, has told a magistrate it was for self-defence.

Jason Deek Smyth, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of entering a dwelling and committing an offence, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving with a drug's present in his saliva when he faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the father of one went to the home of the mother of his child after having altercations via text earlier that day on January 28, in Cannonvale.

The court heard the woman locked her and the child inside the upstairs bedroom and called police shortly after Smyth arrived at the home.

On arrival police found the man walking down the stairs inside the home.

Later, police found texted messages indicating Smyth had a firearm in his car.

Sgt Myors told the court police found a black taser inside a black box in the boot of his car.

"When they spoke to him about it he said he purchased it on eBay about 12 months ago, and that he hadn't used it on anyone.

"He said he had it for self-defence.”

Additionally, late last year on December 2, Smyth tested positive to methamphetamines in his saliva after he was pulled over and made no admissions to police about recent drug use.

Solicitor Ali Ladd told the court the Collinsville resident would frequently travel to Cannonvale for the sole purpose of checking on his child.

"With respects to the trespassing, Smyth was previously in a relationship with the women, ending in 2012,” she said.

"They co-parent a child and he was getting concerned for the welfare of his child while in the care of the mother.

"He knows he shouldn't have entered the property even though previously he has been allowed into the home.”

The court heard although Smyth had relevant history, it was relatively dated.

"He has one offence of drink driving in 2012 and some history for weapon offences in 2002 which is quite dated,” Ms Ladd said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court usually methamphetamine charges received a higher penalty then cannabis charges, but that he would consider Ms Ladd's submission for Smyth's penalty to be a fine.

"The drug was meth, normally when meth is involved that's four to five months disqualification,” he said.

Smyth was fined a total of $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.