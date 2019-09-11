Taser thwarts 'terrifying' testicle twister

Bradley Willis went on a violent rampage against his housemates.

A DRUNKEN thug who subjected his housemates to a violent rampage - including twisting one man's testicles until they bruised - will soon be released from jail.

Nambour-raised Bradley Willis faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty a raft of assault and other charges.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison with immediate parole due to time already served on remand.

Willis was living with two middle-aged men in the Caboolture area in June 2018 when he argued with one of this housemates over a key.

He left the house for a few hours, returning later that evening drunk and carrying a cask of wine.

He asked one of the men to come into the kitchen for a drink.

Mumbling about that day's argument with the other man, he grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked the 40-year-old.

That man fled the house bleeding from a cut, and was able to call police.

Inside the home, Willis broke down his other housemate's door, pulled the sleeping bloke from his bed and tossed him into the hall.

Here he pressed his knee into the man's throat, attacked him with the knife and grabbed his testicles, twisting them so hard that he caused the victim extreme pain and massive bruising.

"Just because you know lots of sheilas doesn't mean they want your wrinkly old c--k," he yelled at the 52-year-old victim.

"I am going to kill you.

"I am going to cut your arm and your f-----g hand off."

Willis stomped on the victim's head, slashed at him with the knife, pressed on his windpipe so he couldn't breathe, stopped him from leaving and continued attacking the man until he heard police sirens.

Willis ran outside and confronted the other housemate, yelling: "You called the cops, you dog!"

With the cask of wine in one hand, Willis held the sharp knife to his own throat, threatening to kill himself.

Police had to use a Taser to subdue him.

His victims suffered cuts and extreme bruising and the offender was hospitalised for a self-inflicted injury to his wrist.

In sentencing Willis, Justice Elizabeth Wilson noted the offender's early guilty plea, his ongoing issues with homelessness and unemployment, his attempt to educate himself while in jail and the fact that he would have accommodation and a potential job with a horticulturist on release.

Justice Wilson said while the victims did not prepare impact statements, there was no doubt the "violent rampage" would have had a lasting impact on them.

"You injured your housemates - it must have been terrifying for them," she said.

Willis spent a total of 444 days on remand and was due for release after facing court.