Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Taser, syringe used in alleged torture act

Luke Simmonds
by and Luke Simmonds
22nd Jul 2019 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES allege a 33-year-old man punched, kicked, tasered and threatened the woman with a fireman at an Old Bay Rd, Burpengary East home between 4.30-7pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The man is due to front the Redcliffe Magistrates Court this morning faced with 11 charges relating to the incident.

They include four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, three counts of unlawful possession of weapons and one count each of torture, threatening violence, wilful damage and fail to take reasonable care and precautions with a syringe.

More Stories

arrest charges taser torture

Top Stories

    Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

    premium_icon Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

    News Protesters are blocking Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

    BUMPER PHOTO GALLERY: Airlie Beach Running Festival action

    premium_icon BUMPER PHOTO GALLERY: Airlie Beach Running Festival action

    Local Faces Did we snap your photo at Airlie Beach Running Festival?

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:27 AM
    Knife found during police stop

    premium_icon Knife found during police stop

    Crime Magistrate: Your story's got more holes in it than Swiss cheese

    Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    premium_icon Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    News Australia's most prized sporting trophy arrives in our region.