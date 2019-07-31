Menu
A court has heard police deployed a taser on Oliver Zveglic.
Crime

Tasered after running from the law

Shannen McDonald
by
31st Jul 2019
A MAN trying to run from the law will spend time behind bars after it ultimately caught up with him.

Oliver Zveglic, 23, from Proserpine, pleaded guilty from custody in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed disqualified by court order, one evasion offence and one count of obstructing a police officer.

The court heard Zveglic was tasered by police on May 24 at 2.42am, after he had been approached by police when they found him parked in a lane in Proserpine.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Zveglic told police he started running because he was scared, and he knew he had missed a date to appear in court.

Sgt Myors said Zveglic also sent police on a short car chase on May 9 at 12.50am on Shute Harbour Rd and Hermitage Dr in Airlie Beach.

The court heard Zveglic was on parole on May 9 when he committed two offences: evading police and driving without a licence.

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said Zveglic's offence arose from him trying to avoid his responsibilities and because of his previous history of evading police, was aware a term of imprisonment was likely.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Zveglic's history was an issue and he didn't seem to be learning from his past mistakes.

"It's going to take a lot for you to learn your lesson by the sounds of it,” he said.

"You've been struggling with a drug history but your traffic history is what has brought you here though.”

For obstructing police, where Zveglic was later tasered, Zveglic was convicted and not further punished.

Mr Morton considered the six pre-sentence days served in custody by Zveglic, then sentenced him to 50 days imprisonment and disqualified him from driving for two years for evading police and for driving on a disqualified licence, he was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for a further two years.

"For you to get behind the wheel of a car would be the worst decision of your life,” Mr Morton said.

"You're looking at 2025 before you even look at getting a licence.”

proserpine court
Whitsunday Times

