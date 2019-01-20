Tasers drawn after police officer pushed

A MAN who was upset after finding his partner in bed with another man has been fined for assaulting a police officer.

The 40-year-old Jubilee Pocket man, who the Whitsunday Times has not named as it could identify others involved in the incident, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police were called to a disturbance at the man's Jubilee Pocket home at 6.45pm on November 6 where he was threatening two women.

The women asked the police to stay while they moved their things as the man was being drunk and aggressive. The court heard the man used abusive language at police while telling them to leave his property.

The officers remained outside the house.

Mr Beamish said police then heard something smash inside and screaming, and then the two women ran out of the house, followed by the man.

The man then "came within inches” of a police officer and pushed him while telling him to get off the property, Mr Beamish said. The court heard when the man raised his hand, police believed he was going to fight them and they pulled out their tasers.

The man laid on the ground, but again tried to pull away as police tried to handcuff him, only becoming compliant when police told him he would be tasered, Mr Beamish said.

The man's lawyer Rosemary Varley said he was upset because he found his partner in bed with another man.

The man was fined $1000.