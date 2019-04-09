Taskforce heads to regions to dig deeper

Special Joint Taskforce face-to-face sessions will be held in Mackay on May 9-10.

A NEW taskforce investigating allegations of fraudulent behaviour in Queensland's building industry has confirmed it will visit Mackay.

The Special Joint Taskforce will visit the region in May as part of a statewide tour of regional centres to dig deeper into the claims of criminal activity.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni encouraged people who claimed to be affected by fraudulent activity to come to the meetings.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the regional visit was an important part of ensuring people had the chance to engage with members of the taskforce in person.

"The regional face-to-face sessions will be held in Mackay on May 9-10, 2019,” Mrs Gilbert said.

"Members from the taskforce will speak with hundreds of people to investigate complaints and allegations of fraudulent behaviour in the building industry.

"The taskforce is in our region for a limited time, so I strongly encourage local tradies wanting to attend to make a booking as soon as possible.”

Head of the Special Joint Taskforce, former Supreme Court Judge John Byrne, said the seven regional locations had been chosen based on construction activity in the state.

"Importantly, we are aware that some of these areas have also experienced significant and recent company collapses that have been felt by their communities,” he said.

"We want to make sure regional Queenslanders get the most out of their time with the Taskforce, so we suggest that you make your submission online prior to booking in for a session with the team.”

Anyone unable to lock in a face-to-face session during the regional visits will have the opportunity for a teleconference or video conference with taskforce representatives.

People or organisations can make submissions via the secure website, email, post or face-to-face until 5pm Friday, May 17, 2019.

The full schedule of dates, as well as details on how to book in for a session is available on the Taskforce's website.

