Taskforce identifies areas of heightened fire risk

Louise Shannon | 28th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
PLAYING IT SAFE: Investigating fire risks.
PLAYING IT SAFE: Investigating fire risks.

TWO areas of the Whitsundays have been identified as high fire risks post-Cyclone Debbie due to their proximity to populated zones.

Inspector for the Mackay Rural Area of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Andrew Houley, said these were eight hectares of council reserve land at the Cannonvale TAFE college site, and Shutehaven, which covered land to the north of Shute Harbour.

The TAFE site, he said, was already surrounded by good fire breaks, but the job now was to clean the fire breaks and tidy up after the cyclone.

Mr Houley said Shutehaven was a difficult location because it was steep, but it had been well cleared by locals.

"There, we will focus on neighbourhood awareness from the fire and rescue teams about the risk of increased fire fuel," he said.

Investigating fire risk areas across the Whitsundays was done as part of an on-site analysis by Cyclone Debbie Task Force members including QFES's land management agency partners - Whitsunday Regional Council, Mackay Canegrowers, Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue, Proserpine Cane Growers, National Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources and Mines.　

The focus of the taskforce was to address any post-cyclone damage that could contribute to heightened fire threats.　

Mr Houley, who said information and awareness were two of our greatest weapons in being fire-ready, believed it was vital the ground was carefully inspected at these sites after the high winds of the destructive cyclone demolished many trees and created an increased fire risk.

He said timing was paramount as fire season typically began in spring.

Perils post-cyclone included material the cyclonic conditions had stripped from trees, including bark, twigs and "anything which adds fuel to the ground".

"Anything up to 6mm, or the width of your finger, drives a fire to move from point A to point B," Mr Houley said.

"These are natural materials which are normally in the canopy and the cyclone has ripped them out and onto the ground which increases the fire risk."

Mr Houley said heavy materials such as whole trees and large branches, particularly piled in a stack, increased the intensity of a fire - for example, the residual heat from piles of timber could cause your house or fence to catch fire if they were close by.

"(But) the Whitsunday Regional Council and residents across the Whitsundays have done a good job of cleaning up a lot of this material," he said.

Mr Houley said residents seeking a fire permit could log on to www.ruralfireservice.qld.gov.au for more information and to identify their local fire warden.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie qfes whitsundays

