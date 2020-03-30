Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The death toll rising in Italy has made people anxious about the ruthlessness of the pandemic. Picture: Matthias Rietschel-Pool/Getty Images
The death toll rising in Italy has made people anxious about the ruthlessness of the pandemic. Picture: Matthias Rietschel-Pool/Getty Images
Health

Tasmania has first virus death, national death toll now 17

30th Mar 2020 8:28 AM

Tasmania has recorded its first death from the coronavirus.

The victim was a woman in her 80s, who died in the North-West Regional Hospital this morning.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein stressed that Tasmanians need to accept and understand "that this is not a game".

"My message has been and will remain staying home will save lives," he said at a press conference.

"All Tasmanians need to accept and understand that this is not a game. This is serious. People's lives are at risk."

Mr Gutwein reiterated the PM's latest measures, effective from midnight tonight.

"Unless you are going to work or school, getting essential or medical services, exercising or providing compassionate care, you will need to remain in your primary place of residence, and you will be committing an offence if you don't," he said.

He noted the decision to reduce public gatherings from ten to two people.

"Playgrounds, skate parks and outside gyms will be closed. Things like boot camps will be reduced to two persons including the trainer. This means aside from your household if you were to go for a walk you could do it with one other person. If you go for a bike ride, play golf, run or horse ride, it can only be with one other person after midnight tonight."

"It gives me no pleasure to do this," he added. "But if we are to do all in our power to stop the spread of this virus in Tasmania then we must abide by these rules."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronnavirus covid-19 editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FAIRYTALE’: Emotional reunion after Guthalungra crash

        premium_icon ‘FAIRYTALE’: Emotional reunion after Guthalungra crash

        Pets & Animals After she watched her dog run out of her crashed car, this owner spent every day searching for her

        FAST-TRACKED: Police graduates on way to Whitsunday, Bowen

        premium_icon FAST-TRACKED: Police graduates on way to Whitsunday, Bowen

        News The constables have been fast-tracked to stations in the Whitsundays

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News States, territories to decide whether to make new rules enforceable

        WHITSUNDAY RESULTS: Several divisions still in doubt

        premium_icon WHITSUNDAY RESULTS: Several divisions still in doubt

        News ROLLING COVERAGE: Stay informed about the latest updates.