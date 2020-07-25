Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

by Anthony Piovesan
25th Jul 2020 5:32 AM

 

 

Tasmania will open its border to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks' time.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the "travel bubble" would start on August 7, with people entering Tasmania to take a mandatory COVID-19 test if they exhibit symptoms upon arrival.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Gutwein said borders with the remaining mainland states and territories would remain shut due to a surge in virus cases.

"We will step back into this carefully and cautiously," he said on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden
Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden

 

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

South Australia currently has two active coronavirus cases, Western Australia has 14 and the Northern Territory has one.

Originally published as Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health tasmania travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step aside Bali, Whitsundays is ready for schoolies

        premium_icon Step aside Bali, Whitsundays is ready for schoolies

        Whats On School leavers chasing a post-exam celebration could take the Whitsundays by storm.

        Bowen students get creative to help Salvo’s appeal

        premium_icon Bowen students get creative to help Salvo’s appeal

        News Bowen students got creative when they learnt the Red Shield Appeal wouldn’t go...

        What to expect from Wests, Magpies trial

        premium_icon What to expect from Wests, Magpies trial

        Rugby League Craig Menkins and Steve Jackson show their hands ahead of tomorrow’s RLMD A-Grade...

        NEW PICTURES: Shute Harbour powering towards former glory

        premium_icon NEW PICTURES: Shute Harbour powering towards former glory

        News World-first systems are being used to ensure the $54.5M project is worth the wait.