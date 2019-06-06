TASTE TEST: Food from around the globe on our doorstep

DELICIOUS: Head to the Eat Street Food Markets on Friday night.

MITCHELL, AIMEE

PREPARE your tastebuds for an evening of delicious food at the Eat Street Food Market on Friday night.

St Catherine's Catholic College Year 11 and 12 hospitality students are hosting their third annual food market.

The event forms a major part of the students' assessment in the subject.

Doors open at 6pm and the menu will include an array of mouth-watering cuisine from around the globe.

Grab some friends and head down to the college's secondary campus to sample exquisite Greek, Chinese, Italian, Spanish and Mexican food that will warm you up from the inside out.

Main menu items include a Japanese beef rice bowl, Greek lamb and feta casserole with cous cous and beef nachos, just to name a few.

For those that have a sweet tooth, dessert items include vanilla bean pannacotta, banana fritter sundae with an oozing caramel sauce and heaps more.

St Catherine's Catholic College hospitality middle leader and event organiser Kate Moretto said events like the Eat Street Market allowed students to showcase their talents in real-life settings outside the everyday classroom, putting all they have learnt to the ultimate test.

"We use these events to assess the students' work, so not only do they have to cater for the market but they have to plan all the little details that go into organising events,” she said.

Tickets are $12 a person and include a main and dessert, with drinks available for purchase from a bar.

There are still a few tickets left, so contact the Secondary Campus on 49451630 to book.

YUMMY

WHAT: Eat Street Food Market

WHEN: Friday, June 7 from 6pm

WHERE: St Catherine's Catholic College secondary campus: 96/114 Renwick Rd, Proserpine

COST: $12, phone 49451630 to book