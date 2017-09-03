Tateyama Maru on fire

Smoke was billowing from the Tateyama Maru shipwreck of Gloucester Island today.

UPDATE 5.20pm:

FIREFIGHTERS are returning to Bowen having left the scene of the Tateyama Maru fire in the hands of police.

QFES was notified by police of the incident at 4.10pm yesterday afternoon and liaised with police to send three fire-fighters to the scene with the help of Volunteer Marine Rescue.

Unable to access the location due to tide restrictions, the crew returned to base last night only to be called out again at the request of police this morning.

Two fire-fighters responded, taking with them a portable pump to fight the blaze from the outside.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire is not to be at risk of spreading while the boat is surrounded by water at high tide.

5.00pm:

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has laid the blame at the feet of the Queensland Government for the Tateyama Maru blaze on the coast of Gloucester Island today.

MP Jason Costigan, shadow Minister for the Environment Dr Christian Rowan and Mick Underwood from Reel Addiction Sport Fishing inspect the Tateyama Maru. Peter Carruthers

Mr Costigan said the Palaszczuk Labor Government failed to act before environmental harm was caused to the area.

"I've been leading the crusade to remove the rust bucket from the third biggest island in the region which has been home to much loved national park for 80 years," he said.

"If there's any environmental damage to this amazing part of the Whitsundays, the (Queensland) Government only has itself to blame.

"There are well-meaning people in Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ), the Whitsunday water police and national parks who are just as frustrated as me because their political masters wouldn't do the right thing.

"Although the island is uninhabited; it is a popular camping spot for locals and tourists alike and our grand plan was to re-sink it as a diving attraction.

"Only in the last few days have we seen significant developments where tenders have been closing for the vessels removal but now there is smoke billowing out of this eye sore in paradise.

"I am calling on Environment Minister to get off his gluteus maximus and get to the Whitsundays and apologise."

The ill-fated Japanese research vessel has been beached off the coast of Gloucester Island in the wake Cyclone Debbie since April.

The 55-metre wreck has been the topic of much discussion after a petition was launched for its removal which received 219 signatures and was tabled in Parliament in May.

The state government has formally taken ownership of the vessel from former owner Patrick Von Stieglitz recently.

MSQ have previously stated they have removed pollutants from the ship.

4.30pm:

THE controversial ship wreck the "Tateyama Maru" on Gloucester Island is billowing smoke.

A spokesperson for QFES said at 4.15pm the latest update was fire crews from Bowen and water police were on site.

Fire fighters are using a portable pump to extinguish the blaze and boats cannot get close to the site because of the tide conditions.

At this point in time the cause of the blaze is unknown.