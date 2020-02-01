Tatts great news: New studio opens in Bowen

Richard (pictured) and Sonya Raynor have relocated from Warwick to open a tattoo parlour in Bowen.

Richard (pictured) and Sonya Raynor have relocated from Warwick to open a tattoo parlour in Bowen. Anna Wall

BOWEN Ink officially opened its doors for business this week, with residents already booking in to get tattooed.

Husband and wife team, Richard and Sonya Raynor, have relocated from Warwick where they owned a successful tattoo studio, Running on Ink, for six years.

Attending Bowen Primary in Year 1, Mr Raynor came back to visit and decided it may be an ideal location to open a studio.

"I always remember being up here with the water, the beaches right there. I came up to show my wife around and thought, yeah this might be a good spot," he said.

"We just wanted to bring a tattoo shop to town like we did in Warwick. There wasn't one there and eventually I was booked out months in advance."

With 28 years' experience in the industry, the pair behind Bowen Ink will be offering guest tattoo artists and a diverse range of styles.

Products on offer include custom tattoos, freehand, portrait work, tattoo apparel, body jewelry and more.

Mr Raynor suggests searching for Running on Ink on Facebook if you want some examples of his work, or pop into the new studio on Williams St to say hello.

Located next to Bowen Noodle Bar, the shop is still awaiting its official signs.

The people who make the first 20 bookings will go in the draw to win a $250 voucher to use on their next visit.