Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Taumalolo facing lengthy 10-week recovery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
25th Mar 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWBOYS wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The Cowboys confirmed Monday morning that Taumalolo had sustained a grade three medial ligament injury, forcing him out of action for six to 10 weeks.

The best case scenario is that Taumalolo returns for their away game against South Sydney in Round 9, but he may be sidelined up to Round 13 when the Cowboys host the Sea Eagles at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Taumalolo suffered the injury while falling awkwardly from a tackle by Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior during last week's Queensland Derby which North Queensland lost 29-10.

Taumalolo's injury is a major blow for the Cowboys, who ran rampant against the Dragons in Round 1 thanks to Taumalolo's record 301 metres.

"It'd be a huge loss," Cowboys assistant coach Josh Hannay said yesterday.

"He's an important part of our team, we all know that."

More to come

More Stories

jason taumalolo north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    premium_icon This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    News Are you aware of the traffic changes at Macarthur Drive?

    Change of scenery suits new firies

    premium_icon Change of scenery suits new firies

    News Hamilton Island's newest aviation rescue firefighters.

    GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    premium_icon GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    Cycling & MTB Nicholas performs 'phenomenal' feat in the Netherlands

    LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    premium_icon LUCKY 13: Jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    Employment Positions vacant across a number of industries.