Tax time just got a lot easier

FASTER: Melanie McAuliffe from The Tax Shop is keen to fast-track your tax return.

TAX time can be a daunting prospect for many people - but it doesn't have to be.

The Tax Shop is committed to making the process as stress-free as possible, having launched a new product called "Early Tax Returns”.

This can allow customers to avoid the long queues and last-minute stress that comes with completing tax returns within the traditional time frame.

The Tax Shop owner Peter Tate said the new service was being rolled out nationally.

"The aim was to develop a unique software that helps us to prepare tax returns early with less stress and pressure,” he said.

"The advantages are that customers can skip the queues that build up in the July period and it can take the pressure off waiting for an appointment as soon as tax season comes.

"People can find an appointment time in June that suits them.”

