Taxi driver falls asleep

A CANNONVALE taxi driver who fell asleep at the wheel and ran into a water pipe with four passengers in the car landed himself in Proserpine Court on Monday.

John William Lyle, 63, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after his Mackay Whitsunday Taxis car narrowly missed a power pole on Main St in Proserpine on January 2 and hit a council-owned water pipe while transporting passengers to the airport.

No one was hurt.

Duty lawyer Denny Yarrow told the court the father of six had been feeling drowsy at the wheel and had wound the window down to help him stay awake.

"He had been up all night ill the night prior and started work at 4.30am and had been driving for six hours that morning.”

Magistrate Simon Young slammed Lyle for "not taking steps to care for the safety of (his) passengers.”

Lyle was fined $600 with a conviction recorded.