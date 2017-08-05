Taxi impact puts man in critical condition

A man is in a critical condition after running into a taxi last night.

A 36-year old man is in a critical but stable condition after running in front of a moving taxi, jumping on the bonnet, climbing on the roof and falling on the road last night.

Police understood the incident to have happened at 9pm on Waterson Way.

The man was immediately treated with first aid, taken to Proserpine Hospital and later transported to Townsville Hospital with serious head injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.