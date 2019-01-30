Menu
News

Taxi window smashed in fight over vomit

by Monique Preston
30th Jan 2019 6:30 AM

A MAN who smashed a taxi window after his girlfriend vomited in the vehicle and they were asked to pay a cleaning fee, has been fined $600.

Joshua Alan Tarrant, 25, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to wilful damage.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Tarrant's girlfriend had thrown up in the Whitsunday Taxi in Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, at 1am on Christmas Day.

Tarrant argued with the taxi driver when he was told there would be a cleaning fee, before he punched the passenger window, smashing it, Mr Beamish said.

The taxi driver activated a distress alarm in the taxi and when police turned up, Tarrant told them "we can have this argument all night long”, Mr Beamish said.

Tarrant's solicitor Rosemary Varley told the court her client had been at a work Christmas party earlier that night.

She said Tarrant "felt the extra fee for cleaning wasn't warranted” as they had "ensured there was no mess left” after his girlfriend was sick.

Ms Varley said Tarrant had sent a letter of apology to the taxi company.

In fining Tarrant, magistrate Ron Muirhead condemned his behaviour.

"That sort of behaviour is simply out of order,” he said.

No conviction was recorded against Tarrant.

