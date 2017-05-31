TC Debbie: Nobody was left unaffected.

BOUNCING BACK: Pam and Maurie Christie stand outside one of the Wilson's Beach properties devastated by cyclone Debbie.

"THERE was not one person that wasn't shell-shocked by what happened".

This is the verdict of Wilson's Beach resident Paul Thompson two months on from Cyclone Debbie.

"There wasn't one house that didn't have some sort of flooding - not one. Even the high block places, their sides got smashed in," he said.

"I never thought we would get wet feet in this house, I knew water would be in the shed and downstairs, but never in the house here, we are a metre off the ground."

While the entire Whitsunday region bore the brunt of the Category 4 Cyclone, few suburbs were affected as badly as Wilson's Beach.

The storm which followed Cyclone Debbie caused widespread flooding across the isolated area, with all vehicles left behind destroyed by flood damage.

"We lost two cars, anyone who stayed lost their car," Mr Thompson said.

"The tractor only had the exhaust pipe sticking out of the water - I know for next time that we will have to park it up in the hills."

The Wilson's Beach community was completely cut off from road access from the Tuesday when Debbie hit until the Friday.

Mr Thompson has lived in Wilson's Beach for 18 years, and while he said he would never move, he could understand why someone wouldn't want to stick around "for the next one".

"It could be 60 years until the next one comes, but then it could also be the next cyclone season," he said.

One of the "forgotten" sides of the cyclone is the issue of asbestos spreading from properties which are yet to be repaired or demolished.

Pam Christie said she was concerned about people in the community who could be affected by the asbestos in years to come.

"The house on the hill (pictured) has been wrecked and there must be asbestos spores flying around in the air," she said.

"It doesn't affect us so much as we are older, but the younger people will be."

But although it has been a traumatic time for the residents of Wilson's Beach, promising signs of progress are emerging.

The significant erosion caused to the beach foreshore has been repaired to an extent previously thought of as unthinkable by local residents, however there is still a lot of work to be done.

"I didn't think that beach would be fixed up so quickly, and even the workers that came in after the Army left did a terrific job," Mr Thompson said.

"I thought we would have been on the backwater for longer then we were."

While grateful for the work undertaken by council, resident Helen Robjohns said a rockwall was needed to protect the beach for the next natural disaster.

"They cleaned it up very well and shifted the sand around but we certainly need a rockwall across the beachfront because each time there is a cyclone we lose more of the beach," she said.

"We jokingly say it won't be long before we are the beachfront."

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said a proposed $600,000 rockwall project had passed the environmental approval stage.

"If the project is approved and funded in council's 2017/18 budget when announced next month, then works would be completed before the next turtle nesting season, which starts November 1," the spokesperson said.

Mrs Christie said while the cyclone had caused disruption to people's lives, it also brought the community closer together.

"It's such a nice village here, it is so quiet and everyone knows everyone, we were always always pretty close but this cyclone has definitely helped everyone come together," she said.