TC Debbie still packing a punch but downgraded to Cat 3

HOW much longer is Debbie going to blow.

That is the question facing Whitsunday residents still bunkered down waiting out the storm.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie was downgraded to a Category 3 at about 3pm, but it's not over yet.

Seven News is reporting gale force winds will continue for another three to four hours.

Cannonvale resident Steve Fletcher looking out his kitchen window was sure the wind blowing now is stronger than the original wind experienced this morning.

"It's from one direction too, it's not swirling," he said.

"It's getting a good roar up now. Usually they are shorter but this one is slow and staying a lot longer."

The Bureau of Meteorology at 3.30pm said the "eye wall of severe tropical cyclone Debbie (is) impacting the Whitsunday Islands and nearby mainland".

Since the downgrading of the storm the Category 3 storm cell is still causing sustained winds near the centre of 155 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 220 kilometres per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is slowly moving south-west at 13 kilometres per hour.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology track map.

A man has been injured by flying debris and is being treated at the Proserpine Hospital.

A flood watch now exists in coastal catchments between the New South Wales boarder in the south and Ayr in the north.

In the BOM's 4pm update it was stated "the system is forecast to move slowly south-west over the next 12 to 18 hours before curving to a more southerly track over inland Queensland.

"The system is expected to move further inland this afternoon and evening, and the peak winds near the centre will weaken rapidly. However, heavy rain is expected to continue across the region."