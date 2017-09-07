TC Debbie victims fight for payouts

Insurance policy holder Kellie McDonald started an online group designed to provide support to residents fighting for insurance payouts.

MORE than five months on from Cyclone Debbie and as the Insurance Council of Australia prepares to visit the Whitsundays, policy holders are grappling with the reality of low cash settlements and rejected claims.

Former insurance assessor David Keane said the problem was growing in scale.

"Just because of the sheer volume of claimants,” he said.

"The insurance companies are now getting to the end of their assessment process and in many case the scopes of works are being reduced substantially by thousands of dollars, some claims are being denied and many claims are in a deadlock.

"And what is happening right now is many people are getting the decisions from the insurance companies that they are not going to be paid at all.”

The despair of claimants aired on the Cyclone Debbie Insurance Claims Facebook page is growing and many say they feel pressured into accepting scopes of works which don't cover the damage caused by the cyclone.

The group's creator, Kellie McDonald, said she started the page after her home near Proserpine was inundated with water and left uninhabitable.

A battered and bruised ferry terminal in the aftermath of TC Debbie. Photo courtesy Th3rd Dimension Media Photo courtesy Th3rd Dimension M

Ms McDonald, her husband and four young children, were forced to find alternative accommodation while a struggle with her insurance company continues.

She said the page was designed to allow cyclone victims freedom from isolation and a place where policy holders could seek support.

"Like others I was getting very frustrated with the insurance claim process ... and thinking that you are the only one but knowing that you are most probably not,” she said.

"I thought there had to be other people in our region who were feeling the same way ... I put the call out basically.

"I felt very very isolated in our circumstance with the insurance company and I knew we wouldn't be the only people suffering through the same trials and tribulations through the process,” she said.

A recent poll on the site revealed the overwhelming majority of policy holders were "still fighting to get an accurate scope of works from panel builders”.

The option in the poll which asked group members, if "work (is) being done by locals - (and you are) optimistic it's looking good” is yet to receive a single vote.

Boats high and dry at Shingley Beach (Whitsundays) after TC Debbie. Peter Carruthers

Mr Keane said he expected in the next week things to come to a head as a result of meetings hosted by the Insurance Council of Australia and on Saturday at the Reef Gateway Hotel a meet and greet has been organised by the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

So far, Labor candidate for the seat of Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha member for Burdekin Dale Last and Labor candidate for Burdekin Mike Brunker and the member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, have all been confirmed.

"Here's hoping people take advantage of these offerings of one-on-one meetings...(and) that the insurers work harder at achieving a satisfactory outcome for their policy holders, many of whom have had an absolute gutful,” Mr Costigan said.

The meet and greet at the Reef Gateway Hotel runs from noon to 2pm this Saturday.

Insurance Council of Australia in the Whitsundays

Collinsville: Thursday, September 7, 5pm - 7pm

Proserpine: Friday, September 8, 10am - 4pm

Cannonvale: Saturday, September 9, 10am - 4pm

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay: Saturday, September 9, 5pm-7pm

Bowen: Sunday, September 10, 10am - 4pm

Visit the disasters.org.au select the events page and then book an appointment to learn where the events will be.