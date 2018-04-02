Menu
TC Iris expected to reform: Severe weather warnings issued

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris is expected to reform back into a cyclone on Tuesday.
Peter Carruthers
by

LAST night the first of the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather warnings was issued for a huge section of the North Queensland coast including the Whitsundays.

The Proserpine River remains on flood watch and strong marine wind warning has been issued today for the Mackay coast.

However, despite heavy rain falling in Cannonvale overnight both Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains and Gregory Cannon Valley Road at Crofton Creek remain open.

At 4am the BoM was reporting ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris was 400km east-northeast of Cairns and slowly moving south-southwest at 8 km/h.

"Damaging winds, with peak gusts in excess of around 100km/h, may develop about the coast, islands and higher terrain within the warning area during Monday evening or Tuesday morning," the warning read.

A severe weather warning has been issued for the North Queensland coast from Airlie Beach to Cairns.
This morning via Twitter the BoM said former TC Iris had "a burst of life overnight" and is now has a "high chance" of redeveloping back into a tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

"(It's) likely to remain offshore, but will still enhance rain and winds about the tropics," the BoM said via Twitter.

Last night issue No. 4 of a flood watch for coastal catchments between Cairns and Rockhampton was issued.

"Any significant rainfall is likely to cause river level rises and widespread minor flooding from Monday. Moderate to major flooding is possible in the areas of heaviest rainfall, particularly in the North Tropical Coast catchments," the warning read.

Catchments included the Proserpine, Don and the Pioneer Rivers.

cyclone flood warning flood watch queensland tc iris whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

