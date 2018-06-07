TEA TIME AT SHINGLEY

TEA TIME: Manager of the Salvation Army Family Centre in Cannonvale Denise Norder invites you to a high tea at the Shingley Beach Resort this Sunday.

TEA TIME: Manager of the Salvation Army Family Centre in Cannonvale Denise Norder invites you to a high tea at the Shingley Beach Resort this Sunday. Peter Carruthers

THE annual Salvation Army high tea at the My Rainbow Bakery is on again.

Judging by the amount of donations this year's auction from local business the event looks to be bigger and better than ever.

For the third year in a row the Salvation Army Cannonvale Family Store will host an afternoon of sweet delights.

Baked treats sourced from the ever popular My Rainbow Bakery at Shingley Beach, accompanied by good tea, a charity auction and a key note speaker go together to guarantee the Savlos' high tea will be the place to be on Sunday.

This year's event will play host to special guest major Tracey Wicks from the women's refuge Samaritan House in Mackay.

Funds raised will be used to finance local projects initiated by the Salvation Army Corps.

Manager of the Salvation Army Cannonvale Family Store, Denise Norder said it will be a fun morning with the room dressed in white table cloths and a traditional high tea will be served.

"We are really looking forward to this annual event as it brings together the community,” she said.

"We have a fun morning with yummy food and mates gas bagging and a great opportunity to catch up with your friends over a delicious high tea.”

A pop-up shop selling items from the Cannonvale Family Store will be set up and an auction of donated items will be a real draw-card for wanting to snap up great merchandise.

Ms Norder thanked Hamilton Island, Expolre Group, FISHI, Cruise Whitsunday, Hogs Breath Cafe, Flower Hut and Sky Dive Airlie Beach for their support of the upcoming event.

Don't miss the high tea, this Sunday at the My Rainbow Bakery from 10am-12pm

Tickets available through Whitsunday Tickets for $35 per person.

TOP TEA