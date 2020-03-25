Menu
Subscribe
Staff member at private school tests positive for COVID-19

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Mar 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 11:54 AM
A STAFF member at Ipswich Grammar School has tested positive for COVID-19 but there is no risk of the virus spreading to students.

In a letter to the parents and guardians of the boys school, headmaster Richard Morrison said the school was working closely with Queensland Health.

"We are advised that the circumstances related to this staff member's attendance on our site and their diagnosis do not present a potential health issue to any IGS school community member," he said.

The staff member's partner returned from overseas with flu-like symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Morrison said the staff member had been absent from school prior to their partner's return to Australia and they have since been in self-isolation.

"Therefore our staff member has not had any contact with staff or students at IGS since coming into contact with their partner," he said.

"Queensland Health have advised us that due to our staff member's absence prior to the arrival of their partner from overseas and their immediate isolation, they have prevented any potential spread.

"Both our staff member and their partner will remain in isolation under the direction of Queensland Health.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities and this staff member will not return to IGS until we are directed that it is safe for them to do so."

