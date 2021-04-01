Menu
Thomas Robert Ackland has been charged with child sex abuse offences.
Crime

Teacher facing child sex abuse charges

by Jordanna Schriever Patrick James
1st Apr 2021 2:50 PM
A teacher at a Yorke Peninsula school has been charged with child sex abuse offences.

Kadina Memorial School teacher Thomas Robert Ackland, 28, of Moonta Bay has been charged with making a child amenable to sexual activity and maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

A spokesman for SA Police said Ackland was arrested on Monday and appeared in the Kadina Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Ackland, who lists himself as a secondary school teacher on social media, was granted release on bail.

Kadina Memorial School teacher Thomas Ackland. Picture: Facebook
Kadina Memorial School teacher Thomas Ackland. Picture: Facebook

In a letter to families, Kadina Memorial School principal Alistair Williams said Ackland "was not permitted to attend the school pending the outcome of the police investigation and prosecution".

He also urged parents of students at the reception to year 12 school with "any information that may assist the police investigation" to contact SA Police.

"You may have seen or heard media reporting of this matter and I confirm the teacher can be named as Mr Thomas Ackland," he said in the letter.

"I understand this is distressing information."

Mr Williams said he had sought permission from the Department of Education before distributing the letter, and the department did not have any objections.

Ackland will return to court in September.

Originally published as Teacher facing child sex charges

