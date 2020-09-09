Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Breaking

Teacher, students stabbed at school

by SHAYLA BULLOCH, KEAGAN ELDER, MICHAEL THOMPSON
9th Sep 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teacher and two students are understood to have been stabbed at a Townsville school.

Emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm.

A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury.

Multiple police and paramedics are on scene.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police said.

This is an unfolding story. More to come.

Originally published as Teacher, students stabbed at school

More Stories

arrests editors picks emergency school stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP not backing down over ‘false’ arson bushfire claims

        Premium Content MP not backing down over ‘false’ arson bushfire claims

        Politics George Christensen has stood by his comments after being called out on a national TV program.

        SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

        Premium Content SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

        Sport Proserpine bowlers victorious at Pratt Cup and monthly medal winners crowned in...

        Better weather delivers stronger sugar crushing week

        Premium Content Better weather delivers stronger sugar crushing week

        Rural Wilmar’s crush season nears halfway mark as run of favourable weather pushes up...

        Calls to change criteria to help ‘cash-strapped’ operators

        Premium Content Calls to change criteria to help ‘cash-strapped’ operators

        News $2M scheme that was meant to be a lifeline for struggling operators has instead...