From Maccas to Red Bull: Worst school lunches revealed

Teachers have taken to Facebook to detail some of the worst ever lunches pupils have taken to school

Teachers have taken to Facebook to detail some of the worst ever lunches pupils have taken to school

TEACHERS have been revealing the worst packed lunches their pupils have been sent to school with - including one with a day-old McDonald's Happy Meal.

A child was sent to school in Birmingham with a Happy Meal box which had a cold McDonald's burger and fries inside.

His gran said it had been bought for him the day before but he hadn't wanted it at the time and it was a "shame for it to go to waste".

In another example, a primary school pupil had turned up with only a pork pie and a can of shandy for lunch.

One student came to school with a day old Happy Meal.

The boy told his teacher in Halifax, West Yorkshire, that he had made the lunch himself because "that's all there was in the fridge".

A teacher in Leeds said one pupil had arrived with only a packet of ginger biscuits and explained their mum had simply been "too tired" to go to the shops.

Can of Red Bull energy drink.

The same teacher also questioned a mum of a pupil who had been given their kid a can of Red Bull and a packet of corn snacks, called Monster Munch for lunch.

The mum was told: "He'd had a late night on his Xbox and seemed like he needed a pick-me-up."

One teacher said a student brought in a packet of ginger biscuits.

An eight-year-old lad also turned up to school with a can of Dark Fruit cider he had grabbed, not knowing it contained alcohol.

In one shocking example a teacher told how a child had turned up with no packed lunch or any money for food.

When the pupil was questioned by the teacher, he had told them he'd had cereal with water for breakfast as "mum needed the milk for her coffee".

The teacher, who had been sharing their experiences with others on Facebook, said: "I'm not ashamed to say I cried when he told me that."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.