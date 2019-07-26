Teacher's sky high aim

PHOTOGRAPHY ACCOLADES: St Catherine's Catholic School teacher Suavi Lipinski's photo Fiery Lobster Nebula has been short listed for Astronomy Photographer of the Year in the global competition run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

A PROSERPINE teacher is kicking goals when it comes to astrophotography, with a photo he took from his backyard short listed in a global competition.

St Catherine's College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher Suavi Lipinski took the photo of the Lobster Nebula, an intense star-forming region in our part of the Milky Way last year.

This nebula is about 6000 light years from our solar system.

The photo, titled Fiery Lobster Nebula, has been short listed for the title of Astronomy Photographer of the Year in the global competition run by the

Royal Observatory Greenwich.

It is also on the NASA website along with some of Mr Lipinski's other photos.

Mr Lipinski said he always had some interest in astronomy as a child and knew he wanted to explore it in more depth.

"I made a few casual observations during my studies at university but

it really wasn't until I

got my first telescope,” he said.

Mr Lipinski also had his photo, Fighting Dragons of Ara, projected onto the William Jolly Bridge in Brisbane last year as part of the ABC Stargazing project that, in partnership with the Australian National University, aimed to break the Guinness World Record attempt for the most people stargazing at the same time.

St Catherine's College teacher Suavi Lipinski's photo 'Fighting Dragons of Ara' which was projected onto the Willliam Jolly Bridge in Brisbane last year. Contributed

"Looking up reminds me of what's truly important in life and it creates a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the bigger picture,” Mr Lipinski said.

"I also like the challenge that astrophotography presents, as while it is quite difficult to take good space photos, the final result is quite rewarding, particularly when at least some students show interest and perhaps get a little bit inspired from my astro images.”

Mr Lipinski and fellow St Catherine's teacher Sooraj Fowdar have founded the George Lemaitre Astronomy Club at St Catherine's for their secondary students to enjoy.