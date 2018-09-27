Teal ribbons for October

WE'RE familiar with pink ribbons, yellow daffodils, red noses and purple buddy bears and we know the statistics behind cancer diagnosis, heart disease and road accidents.

But something that is often swept under the carpet is sexual violence and it is time that changed.

Teal is the colour and October is the month for shining a light on sexual violence, to let victims know that, as a community, we will support them.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support is doing incredible work in the community, taking part in the Australia wide action to end sexual violence.

They have joined with local local police and emergency services who will be wearing teal ribbons in support of the campaign.

The slogan this year is "Respect Me Too.”

"There is a common misconception that sexual violence is limited to rape, when that is absolutely not the case,” specialist counsellor at Whitsunday Counselling and Support Mandy Coles said.

There will be a Reclaim the Night March at the end of the month in Bowen at the town square.

In the lead up to the march, WCS is running awareness and education programs in local schools.

Pubs and clubs are also supporting the campaign.

Jan Waetford from WCS stressed the importance of the problem being broader than teaching children about, "stranger danger”.

In an alarming report from Centre Against Sexual Assault, 20.6% of women and 10.5% of men reported child sexual abuse by the age of 16.

In 95% of cases, the offender was known to the child and was a close relative or trusted friend, not a stranger or random act of violence.

Sexual violence is usually hidden and not only by the offender.

The stigma attached often prevents victims from speaking up.

The Australian Bureau of statistics has found the proportion of women suffering sexual violence in Australia has increased noticeably since 2012, despite violence declining overall.

Sergeant Simon Walter said the Cannonvale Police station was supporting the campaign and although the Cannonvale Police Station doesn't receive a lot of sexual violence complaints, Sergeant Walter recognised that not all incidents were reported. "We take it seriously, and all matters get investigated,” he said.

"Since the Royal Commission, we have noticed an increase in client numbers, particularly an increase in male clients,” Ms Coles said.

If you would like to be part of this action or if you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, phone Whitsunday Counselling and Support on 4946 2999 or the sexual assault hotline on 1800 010 120.