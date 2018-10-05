Team ready to take art public

ANNOUNCED: The artists chosen for the Whitsundays Reef Recovery and Public Art Project are excited about the challenge ahead.

TOURISM Whitsundays and Reef Ecologic have welcomed the appointment of three individual artists and a team of three for the design of six artworks for the Whitsundays Reef Recovery and Public Art Project.

The successful artists were chosen following a global Expression of Interest, which had 73 submissions.

The successful artists were: Brian Robinson, Adriaan Vanderlugt, Col Henry and Caitlin Reilly, Jessa Lloyd and Kate Ford of the Arts Based Collective.

Arts Based Collective artist and Whitsundays local, Ms Lloyd, said diversifying the tourism experience in the Whitsundays in the linking of arts to nature greatly assisted in educating visitors on the fragility of the Great Barrier Reef.

"The Arts Based Collective are honoured to play a part in restoring to these sites, vibrant reef systems with the installation of our piece Anthozoa which not only performs aesthetically in its sculptural form, but importantly doubles as a site for reef restoration,” she said.

The Whitsunday Reef Recovery and Public Art Project project, led by reef management and consultancy company Reef Ecologic in partnership with Tourism Whitsundays and Whitsunday Regional Council, will see Langford Reef in the Whitsundays become home to underwater and inter-tidal art.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the initiative was part of the government's jointly-funded $7 million program to help the Whitsundays tourism industry recover from Cyclone Debbie.