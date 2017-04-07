Team Rubicon answers call to duty

Army verteran Lukas Woolley, Navy veteran Craig Daines and First Responder Anastasia Bougesis help with the Whitsunday recovery effort.

THE Whitsunday community can sleep easy knowing there is no shortage of organisations prepared to meet their calls for help.

The army veteran Team Rubicon group has been hard at work responding to call outs and assisting with the workload which would otherwise be left to emergency workers like SES.

The organisation's members refer to themselves as "grey shirts" to symbolise one rank with no hierarchy.

Veteran Lukas Woolley said him and other "grey shirts" were committed to fostering goodwill and wanted to lend a helping hand.

"In the first two days we had 50 requests for assistance, and we are just letting locals know that no job is too small for us and we want to lend a hand," he said.

"We completed 20 work orders ranging from cutting access to farmers tracks, removing furniture from peoples homes and understanding where to take carpet and conducting damage assessments."

Team Rubicon consists of numerous military affiliated people who were involved in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam deployments.

Mr Woolley said he and his colleagues had great empathy for people in the community who had suffered loss.

"A lot of our own vets experienced their own hardships and they need to show people it's okay to not be okay," he said.

"When there is extreme adversity and people have lost everything, we want the community to see our vets as pillars of strength and people who understand hardship.

"I have been in hugging competitions with cane farmers and shed tears and we want to show that's okay, we are tough people who have been through tough stuff."

Noting the large number of veterans residing in Proserpine, Mr Woolley stressed they wanted to promote the concept of young veterans helping older veterans.

Team Rubicon will be based in the area until April 16.

Anyone wishing to make donations can visit the Team Rubicon website at www.teamrubiconaus.org.