Team up for Whitsundays Relay For Life to make a difference

REGISTER NOW: Wendy Barker and Kathy Ansford promote the Relay for Life at Show Whitsunday. Claudia Alp

WHITSUNDAY locals are being urged to celebrate, remember and fight back at the 2018 Whitsundays Relay For Life.

The much-anticipated Cancer Council Queensland event will be held on October 13-14 at Whitsundays Sports Park, Jubilee Pocket.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said locals who took part would give hope for a cancer free future.

"Each year the Whitsundays community bands together to give hope to Queenslanders affected by cancer, and we hope locals will do the same this year,” Ms McMillan said.

"Get your friends, family or colleagues together for a team - together, we can stop cancer in its tracks.”

Whitsundays For Life is a community fundraising initiative for Cancer Council Queensland. Teams of friends, families and colleagues raise money in the lead up to an 18 hour, overnight event.

"Organised by passionate, local volunteers, Relay is an event that will stay with you forever - highlights include the opening ceremony to celebrate survivors and carers, and the moving candlelight ceremony where we remember loved ones we've lost,” Ms McMillan said.

Ms McMillan said more than 750 people were diagnosed with cancer in the Mackay region each year.

"Funds raised at Relay For Life can help make a difference right here in the local community, by supporting our work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services,” she said.

"With your support, we can be here for all Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day. "Together, we are an unstoppable force, so join Whitsundays Relay For Life today.”

Locals can register for Whitsundays Relay For Life for an early-bird price of $20 per person, until July 21, and $30 thereafter.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via www.cancerqld.org.au or 13 11 20.